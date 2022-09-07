Desjardins Trims Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Target Price to C$5.25

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Prime Mining from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Prime Mining Price Performance

Shares of PRMNF stock remained flat at $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Prime Mining has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

