DDKoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $389.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $77,962.81 and $389.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008274 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007683 BTC.
- BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009979 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004993 BTC.
About DDKoin
DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.
DDKoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
