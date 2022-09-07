Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Boosted by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

DDOG stock opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9,242.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,552 shares of company stock worth $9,876,231. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

