DallasNews Co. to Issue None Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
DallasNews Price Performance
DALN opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. DallasNews has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
About DallasNews
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.
