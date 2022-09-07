DallasNews Co. to Issue None Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

DallasNews Price Performance

DALN opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. DallasNews has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Get DallasNews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DallasNews

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DallasNews stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DallasNews Co. ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Rating ) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.37% of DallasNews worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.