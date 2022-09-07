Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 655 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,617,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RYT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,262. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $227.97 and a one year high of $327.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.74.

