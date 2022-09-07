Dakota Wealth Management Invests $4.64 Million in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $636.91. 2,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,393. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $884.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $671.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

