Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,251,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $312.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

