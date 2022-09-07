Cypress Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

RYT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.43. 52,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,262. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $227.97 and a 12-month high of $327.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.04 and a 200 day moving average of $264.74.

