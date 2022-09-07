Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after buying an additional 915,428 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,003,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after buying an additional 745,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.63. 3,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

