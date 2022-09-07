Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,441,000 after buying an additional 718,092 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,416,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,288,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,227,000 after buying an additional 42,259 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,072,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,007,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,606. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.71.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
