CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,194 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CSX by 333.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CSX by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445,232. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

