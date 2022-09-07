CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $112.33 Average PT from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,108,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

