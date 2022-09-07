Cream (CRM) Trading Up 398.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CRM) traded 583% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 398.6% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $33,594.19 and $2,490.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,649.72 or 0.99949059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00062225 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00228274 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00148513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00237725 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00056251 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00064480 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.