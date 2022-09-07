CPUcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $20.76 Million (CPU)

CPUcoin (CPU) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPUcoin has a market cap of $20.76 million and $122,595.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00886225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016300 BTC.
CPUcoin Coin Profile
CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.
CPUcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CPUcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPUcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.