Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.12 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.68.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. 2,835,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

