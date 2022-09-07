Contrasting AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -4.79% -4.61% -0.67% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.91 $3.62 billion ($2.02) -33.79 AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Coinbase Global and AMTD Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coinbase Global and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 2 6 15 0 2.57 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus target price of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.11%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats AMTD Digital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc. designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. The company's platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, and economic risks, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

