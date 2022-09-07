ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.20

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 8305466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $824.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $2,557,055.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,602,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,459,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $2,557,055.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares in the company, valued at $854,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,496,561 shares of company stock valued at $10,333,080. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 18.6% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 20.0% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ContextLogic by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.