Compound Price Tops $46.01 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Compound coin can now be bought for $46.01 or 0.00243485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $332.68 million and $35.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm.

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,229,844 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

