Comparing Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -41.47% -31.63% Environmental Tectonics -5.25% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million ($1.02) -18.59 Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million N/A $1.81 million ($0.10) -3.21

This table compares Enovix and Environmental Tectonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Environmental Tectonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enovix and Environmental Tectonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 8 0 3.00 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $39.38, indicating a potential upside of 107.67%. Given Enovix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Enovix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

