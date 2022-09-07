Comparing Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) & Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Dufry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.57 billion 6.86 $336.95 million N/A N/A Dufry $4.28 billion 0.74 -$421.67 million N/A N/A

Davide Campari-Milano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dufry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 0 6 4 0 2.40 Dufry 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Davide Campari-Milano and Dufry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus target price of $12.15, suggesting a potential upside of 25.92%. Dufry has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,012.06%. Given Dufry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dufry is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dufry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Dufry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A Dufry N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dufry has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Davide Campari-Milano beats Dufry on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano N.V. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A., Société en Commandite par Actions.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its travel retail shops offer perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. As of March 15, 2022, the company operated approximately 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, railway stations, and downtown tourist areas worldwide. Dufry AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

