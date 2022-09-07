Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.90 Price Target at UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.90 ($9.08) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBK. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday.

CBK traded up €0.31 ($0.32) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €7.04 ($7.18). 7,014,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €6.62 and a 200 day moving average of €7.00. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($9.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

