Client First Capital LLC Has $8.60 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Client First Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 380.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,380 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,016,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $99.82. 108,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831,879. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $117.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.