Client First Capital LLC Buys 7,538 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Client First Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 524,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $105.18. 78,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

