Cibc World Market Inc. Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

