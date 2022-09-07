China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

China CITIC Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

