Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 104,392 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $26,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,557,000 after purchasing an additional 548,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

