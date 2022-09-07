ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Tops $568,597.50

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $568,597.50 and approximately $33,028.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,788.22 or 0.99749599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00062525 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00024020 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

