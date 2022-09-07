Chainlink Price Hits $6.80 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $443.96 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

