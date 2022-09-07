CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 667,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $68,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

