Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.09. 36,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.40.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.70.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

