Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,367. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.