Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.05. 7,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

