Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. SouthState Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.80. The company had a trading volume of 517,937 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.