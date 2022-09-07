Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 6,018 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.22. 7,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

