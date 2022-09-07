Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,856 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.71. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.06 and its 200 day moving average is $242.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

