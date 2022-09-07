Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 24,543 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. 81,948 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.