Centric Swap Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $130,269.46 and approximately $712,052.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

