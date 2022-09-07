Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

