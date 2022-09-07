Cardano Price Down 0.3% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.70 billion and approximately $950.34 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00096900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00031040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00258827 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

