Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 54,790 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 35,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 101,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.09. 659,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,720,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

