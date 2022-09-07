Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $560,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.
AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
