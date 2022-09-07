Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.66

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.66 and last traded at C$23.66, with a volume of 52886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWB. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,753. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

