Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 62,000 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of MercadoLibre worth $110,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

MELI traded up $9.07 on Wednesday, reaching $867.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,505. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,962.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 183.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $822.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $912.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

