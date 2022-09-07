Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 186,900 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,784,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $184,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

