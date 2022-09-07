Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $98.09 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,090,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $436.65. 21,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

