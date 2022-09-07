Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $92.83 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,233 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 143,268 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $92,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,855,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.18. 17,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,474. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.82 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 280.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

