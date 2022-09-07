Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $86.91 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 633,990 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $86,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. 30,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

