Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $176.30 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,933 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.40% of Welltower worth $176,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

