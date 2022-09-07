Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $153.24 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631,174 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $153,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

MMC stock opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

