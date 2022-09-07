Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $146.77 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.67% of Fortive worth $146,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Fortive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

